Wigan locals have a lucky number - and it is 7

Researchers who polled 2,565 adults – including those living in locally – found 38 per cent of those residing in Wigan have a digit they believe brings them good fortune.

With numbers four, three and five just behind number seven in the popularity stakes.

The research carried out on behalf of 888casino found those polled most commonly selected a lucky number using their birthdate or birth month (11 per cent).

While 11 per cent picked their digit because it relates to their partner’s birthdate or month.

More often than not, those polled use their lucky number or numbers when submitting they entry to lottery (18 per cent).

They’ll also use their favourite digits when trying their lucy on roulette wheels (10 per cent) and when having a flutter on the horses (10 per cent).

And it appears their go-to-numbers work – 74 per cent of those with a lucky digit believe it has given them good fortune.

While many locals have such as digit, fewer have one they associate with bad luck – 15 per cent compared to 38 per cent.

And the most ‘popular’ unlucky number, according to the research carried out through OnePoll, is perhaps unsurprisingly, 13.

Wigan's lucky numbers

7 4 3 5 14 1 2 8 13 21