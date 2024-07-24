Wigan Retailer Toasts International Beer Day with Top Beer-Inspired Baby Names

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In honour of International Beer Day on the 2nd of August, Winstanleys Pramworld, the nation's leading nursery retailer, is raising a toast to parents-to-be with its list of top 10 beer-inspired baby names.

Believe it or not, beer is one of the oldest and most popular drinks globally, ranking third behind only water and tea. So, why not raise a glass (or bottle) to your upcoming arrival with a beer-inspired name?

"We understand that parents are always searching for distinctive names for their little ones," says David Winstanley, Director at Winstanleys Pramworld. "In celebration of International Beer Day, we decided to add a playful twist to traditional baby names, inspired by one of the world’s favourite drinks. A Stella idea? We think so!"

The list features beer-inspired names and their popularity trends over time, using data collected from parents in England and Wales from 1996 to 2021, as provided by the Office for National Statistics.

International Beer Day

Top 10 Beer-Inspired Baby Names

Arthur

Popularity Rank: 4th (Up 230 Places)

A classic name linked to Arthur Guinness, it means 'strong as a bear' or 'courageous'. A subtle nod to the famous Irish stout.

Amber

Popularity Rank: 88th (Down 48 Places)

Named after Amber Ale, this name means 'precious jewel'. It has English origins and is a feminine name derived from French and Latin roots.

Indie

Popularity Rank: 114th (Up 3,681 Places)

A reference to India Pale Ales (IPAs), a popular style of craft beer known for its hoppy flavour and strong aroma.

Stella

Popularity Rank: 318th (Up 264 Places)

Stella, meaning 'star', dates back to the Middle Ages and is of Latin origin. It gained popularity thanks to fashion designer Stella McCartney. The French version, Estelle, adds a touch of elegance.

Buddy

Popularity Rank: 401st (Up 1,956 Places)

Inspired by Budweiser, known as the 'king of beers'. Buddy or Bud is an American name meaning 'messenger' or 'friend'.

Carl

Popularity Rank: 1,984th (Down 1,868 Places)

A nod to Carlsberg, one of the world's leading brewery groups. This German-origin name means 'manly' or 'free man'.

Abbey

Popularity Rank: 3,192nd (Down 3,013 Places)

Inspired by Abbey beers made in the tradition of Belgian Trappist monks. This English name means 'nunnery', and its longer form, Abigail, translates to 'joy of the father'.

Porter

Popularity Rank: 4,789 (Up 4,789 Places)

This name originates from a style of dark beer first brewed in London in the 1700s. Porter is a gender-neutral name of English origin, meaning a gatekeeper or watchman.

Rona

Popularity Rank: 5,581 (Down 4,517 Places)

A tribute to the Mexican lager, Corona, this name of Norse origin means 'rough island' or 'mighty strength', and is popular in Scotland.

Artois

Popularity Rank: No babies were named Artois, making it a truly unique name!

Despite the mixed reputation of Stella Artois in the UK, Artois is a beautiful region in France that inspired artists like Vincent Van Gogh. This gender-neutral name is of French origin.