Wigan singing group aims to help people with dementia

The Salvation Army in Wigan hosts a monthly singing group which encourages people living with dementia to revisit memories locked in history.

The initiative called ‘Singing by Heart’ takes place on the third Monday of each month at the church. The next session will be held on Monday, May 16.

This is timely as the United Kingdom sees the start of national Dementia Awareness Week with celebrations taking place around the country. The Salvation Army in Wigan is extending the invitation to everyone to come along and join in.

The ‘Singing by Heart’ sessions start at 11:45 am on a drop-in basis and includes a soup and a roll lunch plus refreshments for a small donation of £2.50 and welcomes anyone living with dementia and their carers to reminisce in a safe space.

Songs featuring in the Singing by Heart sessions include ‘This Little Light Of Mine’ and ‘All Things Bright And Beautiful’ as well as popular songs ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ and ‘Rock Around The Clock’ with the session culminating with ‘Bring Me Sunshine’.

Major Alison Lewis, joint church leader of The Salvation Army in Wigan said: “Singing by Heart is a brilliant way to promote living well with dementia and we hope that in every session we can bring a boost to someone’s day.