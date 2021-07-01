William and Harry reunited at unveiling of Diana statue for her 60th birthday

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex have jointly paid tribute to their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, saying “every day, we wish she were still with us” as they reunited for the unveiling of her long-awaited statue.

In the shadow of their mother’s likeness cast in bronze, William and Harry – divided on many issues – put on a united front.

The bronze statue depicts the princess surrounded by three children to represent the "universality and generational impact" of her work (Getty)

The figure of the princess, who would have celebrated her 60th birthday on 1 July, is surrounded by three children and depicts Diana, with short cropped hair, in the later years of her life.

In a statement released after the brief ceremony, the brothers said: “Today, on what would have been our mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.”

With Diana’s siblings watching, William and Harry pulled away a green cloth covering the monument which will forever remind visitors to her former home of Kensington Palace about its most famous resident.

They stood either side of the statue looking at the memorial, with Harry resting his hands on his hips.

The troubled relationship of the royal brothers has made headlines around the world but as they entered the garden where the statue is positioned they mirrored each other, walking with their left hands touching their stomachs.

William and Harry appeared in good spirits throughout the event, laughing and joking with their guests and appearing at ease in each other’s company.

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue of their mother (AFP/Getty)

Kensington Palace said the statue aims to reflect Diana’s “warmth, elegance and energy”, while the children represent the “universality and generational impact of the princess’s work”.

It added: “The portrait and style of dress was based on the final period of her life as she gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian causes and aims to convey her character and compassion.”

The royal brothers made no speeches during the ceremony, with the statue standing as their testimony to their mother.

William and Harry unveil the statue of Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday (AFP/Getty)

Sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley’s artwork - paid for by privately raised funds - was erected in the palace’s Sunken Garden, one of the places Diana loved most at the Palace.

The space has been redesigned during the past two years and features more than 4,000 individual flowers, including forget-me-nots which were adored by the princess.

In their statement afterwards, William and Harry added: “Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive.”