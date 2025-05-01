Win a free HGV driving course thanks to local firm and YouTube star

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading North West training provider, Craig Baker Driver Training, has announced an exciting new partnership with popular YouTube personality Trucker Jenko to offer a life-changing opportunity — the chance to win a full HGV driving course completely free of charge.

This unique competition is open to anyone looking to transform their future and break into the haulage and logistics industry. And a special appeal has been made in Wigan.

The winner receives full Category C HGV driver training, including theory preparation, practical tuition, and test fees, all fully funded by Craig Baker Driver Training.

With the cost of professional driver training often proving a barrier for many, this initiative is aimed at giving someone a genuine chance to start a new career, free of financial pressure.

HGV Training Vehicle

For those dreaming of becoming an HGV driver but struggling to afford the training, this could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Craig Baker said: “We know that becoming an HGV driver can change a person’s life. It opens the door to stable employment, great earning potential, and a career with real progression.

"This giveaway is our way of giving back to the community and offering a helping hand to someone who just needs that one chance.”

The competition has already generated a buzz online, thanks to Trucker Jenko’s involvement. With thousands of subscribers, Jenko shares the real-life experiences of life on the road as a professional HGV driver. His down-to-earth content and support for new drivers have made him a trusted voice in the industry.

To enter the competition, visit Craig Baker Driver Training's Facebook and Instagram pages.

The winner will be selected fairly and given a place on one of the company’s upcoming HGV training courses — potentially changing their life and future in a matter of weeks.