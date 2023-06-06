News you can trust since 1853
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life after being stabbed in a fight - 15-year-old boy arrested

A woman who is in her 20s, is fighting for her life after being stabbed during a fight in Leicestershire

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 6th Jun 2023, 08:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 10:05 BST

A woman in her 20s is fighting for her life after being stabbed in a fight. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after violence began at around 6:30pm on Monday, June 5 in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire.

Police received a call where they were told of an altercation between a teenager and the women outside a property in Discovery Drive. Officers arrived alongside the ambulance services and on arrival found that the woman had suffered serious injuries.

She was then taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition. The arrested 15-year-old boy remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Jim Heggs said: “The investigation is very much in its early stages and officers are continuing to speak to residents in the area where the incident occurred.

    “However, I would ask anyone who saw what happened or has information that could help to come forward. I would particularly urge anyone with mobile phone, doorbell or dashcam footage to contact police. Anything you can provide, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could assist us.”

