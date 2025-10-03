Amazon's Fire HD tablets have never been cheaper | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon has slashed prices on its Fire HD tablets early, with the Fire HD 10 at £69.99 and Fire HD 8 at £49.99

Amazon's Fire HD tablets are the perfect basic device for web browsing, light gaming, social media, watching movies, reading books, or productivity - and they've never been cheaper.

That's thanks to a surprise deal on Amazon, which we expected to see on the forthcoming Big Deal Days event next week - but some discounts have arrived early.

These discounts are on Amazon’s own-brand devices, and some of them are huge. Among the best we've spotted are a 53% discount on the Fire HD 10 tablet, and a 50% discount on the Fire HD 8.

Amazon's tablets are ideal for consuming content on | Amazon

These tablets are both the newest generation, but they do come with ads, which makes them a bit cheaper.

The discounts mean that the Fire HD 10, which is normally £149.99, is now just £69.99. And the Fire HD 8 has dropped from £99.99 to just £49.99.

These deals will last throughout the Big Deal Days period and, apparently, beyond, because the discounts are set to expire on October 14.

Plenty of time, then, to snap up one of the best bargains of the year.

