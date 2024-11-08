Amazon leaks exact date and start time of Black Friday sale

Black Friday start date confirmed | Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images

Amazon has confirmed exactly when shoppers can get the best Prime Day deals

Amazon has made a major Black Friday announcement after revealing the start time for deals and the brands it will feature in the biggest sale of the year.

Amazon will officially launch Black Friday on 21 November and deals will run until 2 December, it has confirmed. It means Black Friday on Amazon will be a week earlier than the official date of 29 November for the second year in a row.

While Amazon is keeping the exact price of the deals a closely guarded secret it has leaked information about the brands shoppers can expect to see when the sales arrive.

They include Ninja, whose air fryers, ice cream makers, frying pans, slow cookers and knives have been a huge hit with shoppers in previous Black Friday sales. Ninja has its own Black Friday sale but Amazon says it will also discount Ninja products.

Other brands Amazon has confirmed will be sound system experts Bose, kitchen appliance brand Tefal, and LG, which is likely to be HD TVs. They will be discounted alongside Amazon’s own brand products including cheap Fire Sticks, Amazon Echo Dots devices, Fire TVs and Ring Doorbells in the upcoming sale.

Amazon has also confirmed it will cut the price of luxury fashion by 20% and is offering Amazon Prime Video at lower prices including £1.99 films from 15 November.

Shoppers who do not want to wait for 21 November to shop the deals can get some early Black Friday discounts launching today. Amazon is cutting the price of items in its resale outlet by 10% from today, it has confirmed. The sale will be live until 20 November.

Amazon’s Black Friday sale is the biggest discounting event of the year. Tens of thousands of items will be reduced for shoppers who have an Amazon Prime subscription. You can get a free trial and access all of the deals here.

During the Black Friday sale Amazon says it will launch ‘lightning deals’, which will reduce the price of best-selling products for a set time or until the deal sells out. It has urged shoppers to check the deals pages regularly to ensure they do not miss out on a deal.