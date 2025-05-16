Beauty must-haves I’m obsessed with this week including Skin Krush gadget, Aldi skincare and SPF cream | Canva

Skin Krush, Aldi Skincare and SPF are my beauty faves this week.

This week, my beauty routine has been elevated thanks to a few standout products that I can’t stop raving about.

At the top of the list is the Skin Krush Microdermabrasion Device £111 . It’s quickly become my go-to for achieving that fresh, post-facial glow at home. The device gently exfoliates away dull, dead skin cells and clears out clogged pores without being too harsh.

Skin Krush Microdermabrasion Device £111. | Skin Krush

This is perfect for those who want smoother, more radiant skin without splurging on expensive salon treatments. After just a couple of uses, I noticed my skin texture looking more refined and my serums sinking in more effectively.

Speaking of serums, I’ve also been experimenting with the new Aldi skincare range, which is clearly inspired by the luxury of Tatcha but at a fraction of the price.

The latest additions to Lacura’s dermatologically tested range include a Matcha Gel Wash £4.99, Rice Cleanser £4.99, Hydrating Aqua Face Cream £6.99 and Plumping Face Cream £6.99 . The formulas feel silky and nourishing, with lightweight textures that leave my skin feeling plump and hydrated.

Aldi skincare range, | Aldi

Rounding out my favourites is the Boots No7 Future Renew Serum £39.95 . This product has been generating a lot of buzz lately, and for good reason. It’s designed to help reverse visible signs of skin damage, and I’ve genuinely noticed my complexion looking brighter and more even-toned.

Boots No7 Future Renew Serum £39.95 | Boots

Of course, I’m never without SPF, and lately, the Ultrasun SPF 30 £19.60 has been my top pick. It offers broad-spectrum protection while feeling incredibly lightweight on the skin — no greasy residue or white cast, which makes it ideal for daily wear, even under makeup.

Ultrasun SPF 30 £19.60 | Amazon

And to lock everything in place, the e.l.f. Power Grip Dewy Setting Spray £7.50 has been an absolute game-changer. It gives my skin that fresh, dewy finish while keeping my makeup in place from morning to night. I love how it adds a soft glow and the hydrating feel is just what my skin needs, especially in the summer.

e.l.f. Power Grip Dewy Setting Spray £7.50 | Amazon

