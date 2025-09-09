Boots £10 Tuesday: The best beauty deals to grab today including perfume, makeup and skincare
Boots’ £10 Tuesday is back, and this week’s line-up is packed with unmissable savings. Every Tuesday, selected beauty heroes are reduced to just £10 for one day only and with prices slashed by more than half, it’s the perfect chance to restock your favourites or try something new. Here are the standout deals you’ll want to add to your basket before they sell out:
Britney Spears Midnight Fantasy Eau de Parfum
A cult classic fragrance, Midnight Fantasy is a fruity-floral blend with notes of cherry, orchid, and musk. Usually nearly £40, this is a chance to grab a full-size celebrity scent for just a tenner.
L'Oréal Paris True Match Nude Plumping Tinted Skin Serum with 1% Hyaluronic Acid
Part makeup, part skincare, this tinted serum gives light coverage while hydrating and plumping the skin thanks to its hyaluronic acid formula. It’s the perfect everyday base for a natural, glowy look – and now it’s even cheaper than a coffee-and-cake outing.
Pixi + Hello Kitty Anywhere Patches
This playful limited-edition collab is as cute as it is practical. With 90 patches inside, they’re perfect for soothing, hydrating, and reviving tired under-eyes or problem areas. A skincare essential with a Hello Kitty twist – and a saving of more than half-price.
These offers are only available today (Tuesday), while stocks last as these popular picks often sell out quickly. Whether you’re refreshing your skincare routine or hunting for a pampering treat, this week’s Boots £10 Tuesday lineup is one of the strongest yet.
