Boots £10 Tuesday: The best beauty bargains to grab today | Boots

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Hurry! Today is your last chance to save up to £30 with Boots' £10 Tuesday beauty deals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boots’ £10 Tuesday is back, and this week’s line-up is packed with unmissable savings. Every Tuesday, selected beauty heroes are reduced to just £10 for one day only and with prices slashed by more than half, it’s the perfect chance to restock your favourites or try something new. Here are the standout deals you’ll want to add to your basket before they sell out:

Britney Spears Midnight Fantasy Eau de Parfum

Britney Spears Midnight Fantasy Eau de Parfum | Boots

A cult classic fragrance, Midnight Fantasy is a fruity-floral blend with notes of cherry, orchid, and musk. Usually nearly £40, this is a chance to grab a full-size celebrity scent for just a tenner.

L'Oréal Paris True Match Nude Plumping Tinted Skin Serum with 1% Hyaluronic Acid

L'Oreal Paris True Match Nude Plumping Tinted Skin Serum | Boots

Part makeup, part skincare, this tinted serum gives light coverage while hydrating and plumping the skin thanks to its hyaluronic acid formula. It’s the perfect everyday base for a natural, glowy look – and now it’s even cheaper than a coffee-and-cake outing.

Pixi + Hello Kitty Anywhere Patches

Pixi + Hello Kitty Anywhere Patches | Boots

This playful limited-edition collab is as cute as it is practical. With 90 patches inside, they’re perfect for soothing, hydrating, and reviving tired under-eyes or problem areas. A skincare essential with a Hello Kitty twist – and a saving of more than half-price.

These offers are only available today (Tuesday), while stocks last as these popular picks often sell out quickly. Whether you’re refreshing your skincare routine or hunting for a pampering treat, this week’s Boots £10 Tuesday lineup is one of the strongest yet.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter, if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

Simple App Transform your body in just 28 days – 3 months free Wall Pilates with Simple £ 0.00 Simple Buy now Buy now Simple’s Wall Pilates challenge is helping more than 179,000 users reshape their bodies in just 15 minutes a day – and for a limited time, you can try it with 3 months free. The science-backed app offers a personalised 28-day Pilates workout plan, custom nutrition coaching, daily habit tracking and real-time guidance from your own AI coach, Avo™. No equipment needed, and no gym membership – just results. Over 18 million people have already joined and lost more than 13 million lbs. Start your 28-day transformation now with 3 months free

SmilePro The at-home whitening kit that’s gone viral with over 500,000 fans worldwide - Now 50% off £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment. Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day. With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off. Claim your 50% discount by clicking here