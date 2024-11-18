Coffee machine deals: We've found savings of over £100 on pod machine bundles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tassimo coffee machines have been reduced in price for Black Friday - and there’s some really good freebies available too

Pod-based coffee machines have transformed the morning routine for many people. True coffee lovers know that nothing beats fresh filter coffee, but grinding the beans, waiting for the water to filter through, and then washing everything out again is quite a chore.

Especially when you can just pop in a pod, press a button, and watch your coffee being instantly poured - even if it's a cappuccino or some sort of flavoured latte.

Pod machines, along with the pods themselves, have become much cheaper in recent years, too. But with Black Friday now creeping closer, we've found an amazing set of deals from one of our favourite pod brands, Tassimo.

The "Happy" machine comes with a very big bundle of pods | Bosch

The Bosch sub-brand makes some compact and simple coffee makers that use the distinctive Tassimo pods, which are widely available in most supermarkets, and the best way to buy one of these machines is usually with a starter bundle.

Not only will you get the machine itself, but you'll get a pack of pods. We particularly like the "Happy" machine, and the bundle deal, with 24 pods thrown in, usually costs £115.97. It's not unusual to see it discounted, but for Black Friday, it's down to just £37.50.

So not only will you get the cute and compact machine, in a choice of colours, you'll get more than enough pods to get you started on your new coffee journey.

The "Finesse" machine is compact but still big enough for a latte | Tassimo

To make the offer even more tempting, Tassimo will also give you £20 worth of vouchers if you register the product, which is enough to buy a further 80 pods, if you pick the right bundle.

There's another coffee machine deal on the Tassimo website that's worth a look, too. The Finesse machine is discounted down from £119.99 to just £39.99 for Black Friday and, while it doesn't come with free pods, the offer also includes the £20 of vouchers - so you can cash in once you've registered.

The Finesse is another neat design, and it comes with the intensity boost feature, which ramps up the strength of your coffee at the touch of a button.

The deals will only last as long as stocks do, so make sure you jump on one if you feel like this is the time to make the switch to a pod machine.