Selling your home can be expensive | Tierra Mallorca/Unsplash

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We all know that moving house is an expensive business - with various fees stacking up and often running into the tens of thousands - so anything that reduces those costs is worth considering.

With estate agents charging up to 3.5% of the sale price plus VAT, their fees could set you back anything from £3,384 to £11,844 if you’re selling a home for the average UK house price of £282,000 (UK Government figures, January 2024). And obviously it’s more if your sale price is higher.

But online estate agent Purplebricks is offering to sell your home for free - if you’re willing to put a bit of work in. It’s the most high-profile brand amongst a slew of online agents to come on the market in recent years, such as iamtheagent.com and emoov.com.

The Purplebricks free package comes with a valuation, online listings (which includes its own site and Zoopla), and gives you access to an app to manage viewings and offers. But you’ll have to show prospective buyers around yourself. It’s a basic package but could save you north of £10,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I know what you’re thinking. How can they afford to offer this service for free? Well there’s paid-for packages and optional extras, plus it offers mortgage services where the company gets fees from lenders for referrals.

The paid packages include the Boost, which includes professional photos, a 360 virtual tour of your property, a floorplan, a premium Rightmove listing and a discount on expert mortgage advice. This service is priced on where you live - and down my way in sunny West Sussex, it’s from £899. You can check your postcode here.

For a very hands-on approach, you can take the Full House service, which includes everything in the Free and Boost package, plus hosted viewings from a professional. Down my way this is from £1,499, still a snip of what it could cost you elsewhere.

There’s optional extras too, so you could take the free package and add-on a Rightmove listing for £399, but there’s an additional money-laundering charge of £80 for optional extras, so it could start to quickly add up.

But if you’re on a tight budget, you really can list your home for free with Purplebricks - and even accept viewings and an offer. So if you’re looking to make the move, start by booking a free house valuation with Purplebricks - there’s nothing to lose - it’s free!

Other well-priced online agents include iamtheagent.com - you can sell your property from £199, and again add optional extras on top if you wish - or try emoov.co.uk with a basic free package and more extensive service with property listings from £295.