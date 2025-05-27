The Kindle Scribe combines distraction-free reading with powerful digital writing tools | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon has slashed £100 off the Kindle Scribe – its powerful digital notebook with Premium Pen, now down to just £279.99 for a limited time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re thinking of upgrading your holiday reading setup, now’s the time – because the Kindle Scribe has just dropped to £279.99 on Amazon, matching its best-ever price and saving you £100 off the usual £379.99.

This isn’t the first time the Scribe has been reduced to this level, but these deals rarely stick around – they tend to last just a few days at a time. And with summer travel on the horizon, it’s the ideal moment to snap one up if you want to streamline your reading, note-taking, and document-marking while on the move.

Unlike any other Kindle, the Scribe doubles as a digital notebook, letting you scribble thoughts directly onto the page, annotate documents, sketch diagrams, or create full journals. The Premium Pen is included, and never needs charging – so it’s always ready when inspiration hits.

Its 10.2-inch 300 ppi Paperwhite display is the largest on any Kindle, offering a natural paper-like feel with adjustable warm lighting and glare-free clarity. It’s perfect for both reading and writing – and the AI-powered summarisation feature adds a clever touch, especially if you’re using it for meetings or study notes.

You can also mark up PDFs, review documents, and convert handwritten notes into text with ease – making this an exceptional tool for both work and leisure. And thanks to USB-C charging and Amazon’s usual long-lasting battery, you’ll get months of reading and weeks of writing between charges.

This version includes 32GB storage and comes with the Premium Pen, so it’s ideal for those who plan to use the full writing functionality.

Now’s your chance to upgrade before this limited-time offer disappears. If you’re considering alternatives, the reMarkable 2 offers a sleek, minimalist e-ink writing experience that’s more notebook than reader. You can explore it here.

🔥 Free Samsung tablet? Don’t miss this Sky Mobile Galaxy S25 deal

Snap up the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25 5G and Sky Mobile will throw in a Galaxy Tab A9+ worth £259 – absolutely free! This offer - which we wrote about in detail here - runs until 26 June 2025, but once it’s gone, it’s gone. You’ll get Samsung’s most powerful phone yet – built for gaming, streaming and multitasking – from just £30 a month with zero upfront cost.