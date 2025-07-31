This Red Gingham V-Neck Midi Dress from New Look now has 41% off in the summer sale | New Look

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This easy-to-wear summer dress from New Look is down to £22 — and shoppers are loving the timeless gingham print and flattering fit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re after a dress that’ll take you from park days to pub lunches without overheating, New Look’s red gingham midi is a smart pick — and it’s down to £22 in the summer sale (was £36.99).

The red gingham print keeps things classic, while puff sleeves and an open back with bow detail add a bit of shape and interest. The V-neckline is flattering without being fussy - making this easy to wear with sandals or trainers.

It’s the kind of piece you can throw on and go — whether you’re staying local or heading abroad. The midi length makes it practical for day trips or travel, and it layers well if the weather turns.

New Look Red Gingham Midi Dress

New Look Red Gingham Midi Dress | New Look

Perfect for summer holidays and staycations

Lightweight and breezy great for warm weather

Statement open back with a bow tie for added charm

Puff sleeves that give it a touch of romance

Ideal for picnics, brunches, or casual strolls

At £22, it’s an easy addition to any summer wardrobe — especially if you’re after something cool and wearable that doesn’t cost the earth. The New Look Red Gingham V-Neck Midi Dress is available now while stocks last.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now