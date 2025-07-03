The pergola has a full-length retractable canopy to keep the sun off you | Wowcher

Transform your garden into a cool and stylish retreat with this retractable steel pergola – now just £169 thanks to a Wowcher deal.

Patios, decking areas, and freshly-cut lawns are the perfect place to while away an afternoon in the summer - but when the heat gets too much, a little shade and shelter is just what we need.

Parasols and sun shades are a great option for a temporary fix, but if you like to spend a lot of time in your outside space, a pergola is more permanent - and a lot more effective.

You might think it's an expensive option, and it usually is, but this retractable pergola is available through a deal on Wowcher for just £169. It's usually £373.99, so it's nearly half price.

Yes, you did read that right, a 3m by 4m steel pergola with a weatherproof retractable fabric canopy can be had for less than the price of a lawnmower.

It's a free-standing pergola, so it can be used on any flat surface, and it bolts down for security, and drain holes ensure any rainwater can't pool up on the fabric.

The UV-resistant canopy can be retracted using drawstrings, so it slides open and shut like a curtain, in seconds and the frame is powder coated to prevent rust.

There is an option for 48-hour delivery available if you order it quickly, but bear in mind postage costs a not inconsiderable £38.99.

It's also, obviously, a self-assembly item and you'll doubtless need a second pair of hands for that.

But what a terrific centrepiece for your patio, and a great permanent feature for those of us who like to shelter from strong sun.

Click here to go to the Wowcher deal page.

