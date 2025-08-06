The new Raffle House dream home has links to the more sinister side of Tudor politics | Raffle House

A 4,000 sq ft converted barn with annexe, historic links and panoramic views is the latest prize in Raffle House’s luxury draws.

Dream home giveaway company Raffle House has released details of its latest £2.5 million giveaway - and it's an historic Midlands masterpiece.

One lucky person will win the keys to this magnificent converted barn, which sits on Thomas Cromwell’s former estate in picturesque South Warwickshire.

The property offers views over the five counties of Warwickshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire - and its 4,000 square feet of floorspace offers up to five bedrooms, including a separate annexe.

Its upside-down layout means the principle rooms make the most of the incredible views | Raffle House

The house has an upside-down layout, with the kitchen and living space on the upper floor and cosy mezzanine areas above to capitalise on the viewpoints.

Converted from an agricultural building less than 10 years ago for the most recent owners, no expense was spared in turning what was once a farm building into a modern home spread over three floors.

If features a hand-made clay tiled roof, underfloor heating, a floating oak and glass staircase and an automated lighting, music and heating system.

The Grade-II listed property tastefully blends the old and the new, with exposed original beams adding character to features such as the high-end German kitchen.

Huge windows let light bathe each of the beautifully-furnished room | Raffle House

There’s one bedroom on the first floor, while downstairs is home to the spacious master and two further bedrooms, two bathrooms, a utility room and a grand triple-height reception hall.

Meanwhile the detached annex features a bedroom and its own kitchen and bathroom, as well as a garage and a series of outdoor storerooms.

It sits within a gated estate of 10 properties, spread across land that was once one of the most sought-after estates in the area.

In fact, it was so coveted by Thomas Cromwell's neighbour, Sir George Throckmorton, that he readily contributed to Cromwell's demise at the hands of the justice system, while King Henry VIII was dragging him through the courts for arranging his ill-fated marriage with Anne of Cleves.

The bedrooms are all large, and some open onto the garden | Raffle House

Shortly after the king had Cromwell executed for heresy, treason, and questionable match-making skills, Throckmorton swooped in and bought the estate at a bargain price.

Free of its parliamentary politics, the land now supports a far more harmonious community, but its surroundings are still steeped in history, as it's just four miles from Alcester and eight miles from Shakespeare's birthplace Stratford-upon-Avon.

Whoever wins the house when the draw takes place in a few months time, will also be given all the lavish furnishings seen in the photographs - which are worth around £200,000 - and Raffle House will pick up the tab for stamp duty and legal fees.

The outbuildings include a large garage and a detached annexe | Raffle House

They will also have the option to take the cash equivalent of the home’s value if preferred.

The draw for the stunning Historic Dream Home doesn’t officially open until September 1, but Raffle House is running a pre-launch two for one offer from today. This means anyone who buys tickets for its current £3m West Sussex Dream Home draw automatically receives the same number of tickets for the upcoming Warwickshire house for free.

Paid entries to the current draw can be purchased from £10, which gives players 15 chances to win, plus 15 free tickets for the historic dream home.

There’s also the option to enter for free via post.

Entries for the West Sussex draw close on August 31, and the winner will be drawn on September 5.

