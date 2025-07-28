Get 62% off Remington Shea Soft Hair Dryer now just £18.99 from Amazon | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Grab the Remington hair dryer, matching straighteners and curling wand for the lowest price.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you've been eyeing an affordable yet high-quality hair dryer, now is the perfect time to upgrade your styling routine. The Remington Shea Soft Hair Dryer £18.99 (was £59.99) has a huge 62% off the original price. This hair dryer isn’t just about drying your hair; it’s designed to nourish, style, and protect every strand.

The micro-conditioners infused with Shea Oil are released into the airflow. This helps coat each strand, leaving your hair feeling softer, smoother, and shinier after every blow dry. The Remington Shea Soft uses advanced Ionic technology, emitting millions of negative ions to neutralize static and leave your hair looking naturally smooth and glossy.

Whether you're going for volume or a sleek finish, this dryer has you covered. It comes with a diffuser and wide nozzle to help you achieve a salon-smooth blow-dry in no time.

Remington Shea Soft Hair Dryer

Remington Shea Soft Hair Dryer | Amazon

Once you’ve styled your hair, lock in your look with a blast of cool air. The Cool Shot setting sets your hairstyle, giving it long-lasting hold and shape.

With three heat and two speed settings, you can tailor the airflow and temperature to your specific hair type and styling needs. Whether you have fine, thick, or curly hair, there’s a setting for you.

The Remington Shea Soft Hair Dryer is the perfect combination of affordability, style, and hair care technology. It’s an unbeatable deal for anyone looking to elevate their hair routine without breaking the bank. Why stop at just the hair dryer?

Complete your styling collection with the Remington Shea Soft Hair Straightener £18.69 (15% off) and the Remington Shea Soft Curling Wand £33.99 (15% off). That’s all you hair styling needs for all for just £71.67.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

Canva Get beach-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Sunshine, selfies and holiday cocktails – summer is here, and so are all the moments you’ll want to capture with a glowing smile. Whether you’re jetting off for a beach escape or heading to a sunny staycation, MySweetSmile can help you look your best. This UK best-seller offers peroxide-free, gentle whitening that works its magic without harsh ingredients or faff. Their powder is perfect for whitening before take-off, while the handy on-the-go pen is great for keeping your smile photo-ready poolside. Shop the full MySweetSmile summer-ready range here.