The “lazy girl” makeup trend isn’t going anywhere and this new Rimmel product will be your new best friend.

There’s a new multitasking tint on the block, and it might just become a makeup-bag essential. Rimmel has launched the Multi Tasker Jelly Crush Cheek & Lip Stain £10.99 a juicy, cooling stain that promises to bring a hit of colour to both cheeks and lips with minimal effort.

The Rimmel lip and cheek stain is a jelly-like formula that with cooling sensation when you apply it, delivering a fresh wash of pigment in one swipe. The Rimmel cheek and lip stain is infused with niacinamide, so it isn’t just about colour it offers a little skin-friendly bonus too.

Each shade is scented with a fruity twist, which makes the whole experience fun as well as functional. The idea is simple: one product, two uses, and you’re out the door. It’s tailor-made for the “lazy girl” makeup trend that’s all about fewer steps, smarter multitaskers, and effortless polish.

The Jelly Crush comes in four shades. There’s Pink Dash, a soft red with a watermelon scent; Red Pepper, a strawberry-scented pink; Pink Sublime, another playful pink with a raspberry fragrance; and Peachy Punch, a coral-red that smells like peaches. The range sticks to wearable tones, all designed to give you that fresh-faced flush without overthinking it.

If this all sounds familiar, that’s because it taps into the same appeal that made Milk Makeup’s Cooling Water Jelly Tint Stick £23 go viral earlier this year. Both products share that cooling, water-based, bouncy formula that feels instantly refreshing on skin. Milk’s version leans into skincare-meets-makeup territory with ingredients like aloe and vegan collagen, while Rimmel’s focuses on fun scents and affordability.

Milk’s Jelly Tint sits firmly in the luxury bracket, while Rimmel’s Jelly Crush comes in at a far more accessible price. Milk still has the edge if you want something that feels ultra-refined and lasts all day without budging, but Rimmel has a strong pigment for half the price.

If you want to try the the jelly-stain trend without blowing your budget, Rimmel’s Jelly Crush is a smart choice. It nails the fun, multitasking concept and delivers results that feel modern and low-maintenance. The Rimmel Jelly Crush earns its spot as a daily grab-and-go essential. It’s a playful, affordable little pot of colour that makes lazy-girl beauty feel effortless.

