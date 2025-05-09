Save nearly £20 on specialist prices by buying this whisky from Amazon

The Tullibardine 225 Sauternes Cask Finish is a bargain on Amazon right now | Amazon

Whisky suppliers have this lovely Tullibardine 225 Sauternes Cask Finish on sale at well over £40 - but there’s a much better deal on Amazon

This gorgeous single malt whisky could be worth listing for Father's Day gift ideas - because it's an absolute bargain on Amazon right now.

Thanks to a limited-time deal knocking 35% off the price, you can get a 70cl bottle with a presentation box for just £29.99. And, if you shop around, you'll soon see why that's a fantastic price.

For example, major whisky purveyors Master of Malt has the identical bottle listed for £43.40 plus delivery, and Threshers has it on for £45 plus delivery.

Look out for notes of citrusy lime and creamy vanilla on the nose | Amazon

So it's a genuinely premium Scotch for not a lot of money. And it really would make a stunning gift.

The Tullibardine 225 Sauternes Cask Finish is bottled at 43% and has vibrant tropical flavours of pineapple and zesty orange, adding a rich, fruity complexity, afforded to it by the maturation process, in 225-litre French Sauternes casks that previously held sweet dessert wine.

It gives the whisky a smooth, creamy mouthfeel from its rich and fruity flavour and lingering finish.

Delivery is free if you buy the bottle on Amazon, and it's available next day if you're a Prime member.

Another appealing bottle with a decent discount is this Caisteal Chamuis blended whisky. It's one for those who like a bold and smoky dram, and aren't so fussy about single malts.

Currently it's discounted down from its £38.50 price to £32.71, if you manage to catch the 15% discount in time.

