Catherine, Princess of Wales and Claudia Winkleman are both fans of blazers, (blue blazer, Sosander, pink blazer, M&S).

Be inspired by the likes of Catherine, Princess of Wales and Claudia Winkleman as a stylish blazer is a wardrobe essential for spring and summer.

Without question, a stylish blazer is a spring wardrobe essential, and thankfully there are plenty to choose from on the high street. There are also many stars such as Claudia Winkleman and Cat Deeley who are fans, as well as royalty such as Catherine, Princess of Wales.

The great thing about a blazer is that you can wear it with almost anything and you can dress it up or dress it down accordingly. If you want a more casual look, I would suggest pairing a blazer with a T-shirt, jeans and trainers, which I think always works well. Alternatively, if you want a dressier style, substitute the T-shirt for a blouse and opt for high heels instead of the trainers.

I always think the colour blue looks great in the spring, particularly when paired with white, just so fresh and stylish. It is therefore no surprise that I am a fan of this Pastel Blue Linen Blend Blazer, £85, Sosander.

For those of you who adore pink and I am most certainly a fan of pretty much everything in this colour, how about this Ruched Sleeve Blazer, £49.50 from M&S?

If you prefer a colour, there are plenty of shades to choose from. However, if you are keen on the pink, hurry as sizes 8, 10, 12 and 20 are still available. There are all sizes available in Black, Soft White and Flame,’ which is a red colour.

White is without question the perfect colour for spring, so if you love the idea of a white blazer, then consider this White Stretch Button Detail Blazer, £42, Roman Originals.

If you are keen on a slightly longer length blazer then I would suggest this Coral Longline Blazer Jacket, £50, also available at Roman Originals.

If you are looking for an elegant work look, nothing works better than a blazer. I adore this Yellow Smart Blazer, £75, River Island. You can buy it separately from the trousers, but I adore the whole look, including the Yellow Pleated Wide Leg Trousers, £50 and the Yellow Button Up Smart Waistcoat, £45

