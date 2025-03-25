Laptop hunters can find great deals in the Amazon Spring sale event | Amazon

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days event has huge savings on laptops. These three standout offers include HP and Samsung models.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, Amazon’s Spring sale is delivering some seriously impressive savings. We’ve done the digging and found three standout offers—whether you need something ultra-portable, power-packed, or perfect for hybrid work, there’s a deal here worth snapping up.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 – Save £599

A premium convertible laptop with a Super AMOLED touchscreen, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, this lightweight model is ideal for creative work, content streaming, and remote productivity. It’s slim, powerful and folds into a tablet-style device – making it incredibly versatile.

Camel price check: According to CamelCamelCamel, the Galaxy Book3 360 has been sold on Amazon for as much as £1,399 and dropped as low as £749 in December 2024. While the Spring Deal Days price of £799.99 isn’t the absolute lowest ever, it’s still one of the best prices available this year and far below the typical selling range of over £1,200.

HP 15.6” Laptop (Ryzen 3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Save £130

An affordable all-rounder, this HP 15.6” laptop features an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. It’s ideal for everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, and light productivity work. The Full HD display is easy on the eyes, and with up to 11 hours of battery life, it’s a great budget-friendly choice for students or home use.

Camel price check: According to CamelCamelCamel, this model usually sits closer to the £429.99 RRP. At £299.99, the current deal offers a full 30% saving—matching its lowest historical price on Amazon.

Microsoft Surface Laptop | Copilot+ PC – Save £550

One of Microsoft’s latest Copilot+ PCs, this Surface Laptop is future-ready with built-in AI features, a 13.8” touchscreen and long battery life. With a strong 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD combo, it’s built to power through heavy workloads with ease. A great buy for professionals who want sleek, modern performance.