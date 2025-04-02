The new Nintendo Switch 2 | Nintendo

Nintendo has confirmed the Switch 2 will launch in June. Here’s where to pre-order in the UK and what’s new on the console.

The new Nintendo Switch 2 will finally arrive after Nintendo revealed details of the handheld console in a live stream.

The new console will be getting a larger 7.9-inch screen, new Joycon controllers that can be used like a traditional mouse, eight times the storage of the Switch, and a new chat and voice call system that allows you to play games with friends.

It also comes with a host of exciting new games including Mario Kart World - an open world racing game, a new Deltarune, Donkey Kong Bananza, and a new Zelda-based Hyrule Warriors title. It also launches with some new hardware including a video camera that allows you to video call friends, a Gamecube controller to play updated and modernised Gamecube games and the new magnetic Joycon controllers.

The console will launch on 5 June but pre orders will open on 8 April in the UK. The console will cost £395.99.

Previous launches have seen Nintendo consoles quickly sell out. The Wii launch decades ago saw huge queues outside game shops, while initial Nintendo Switch stock also sold out quickly in the UK.

Stock for the Nintendo Switch 2 are expected to be in high demand and it is important to know which UK retailers are offering presale orders for the new handheld console.

The new Nintendo Switch 2 is the second generation console in the lineup, following the release of the original Switch back in 2017.

Where to pre order the Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK

Shopto was one of the first UK retailers to offer pre-orders. It allowed shoppers to book a pre order with just 1p. It does come with a catch - the retailer says the pre order sign up does not actually guarantee a console but does get you in the queue. You can pre order that here.

Currys and Very have also opened up pre order pages on their sites and you will be able to pre order the console on Amazon.

There will also be limited Nintendo Switch 2 stock at Smyths Toys and GAME across the UK. You can check the websites for availability here.

EE has recently been moving into hardware and it too has opened up a pre order page for UK customers.

Nintendo Switch 2 games in the UK

Before launch the only confirmed game for the Nintendo Switch 2 was a new Mario Kart game. The popular racing game is also going to be one of the most popular on the new console.

The good news for Switch fans is that the new Switch 2 will be backwards compatible for original Nintendo Switch games. It means gamers will be able to enjoy their entire back catalogue of games on the new console with extra processing power and better frame rates for an even more immersive experience.