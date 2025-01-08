Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning TV series The Traitors is back and it’s bigger than ever.

Google searches for ‘Traitors fashion’ and ‘Claudia Winkleman fashion’ have increased by more than 100 per cent since the launch of season three, which continues on BBC One tonight (January 8).

And we’ve taken a look at one way you can achieve Winkleman’s bold look that celebrates country chic and haute couture, from knee high riding boots to chunky Chelsea boots.

Available from Heavenly Feet and priced from just £49.95, this range of footwear is the ideal affordable and comfortable option to get this must-have look.

A spokesman for Heavenly Feet said: “Heavenly Feet footwear is all designed in-house by specialists in the UK to ensure the perfect fit and ultimate comfort.”

The full collection is available exclusively on the website Heavenly Feet.