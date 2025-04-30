This clever £12 hand fan is all you need to cool off on a hot day

Temperatures could rise into the high 20s in parts of the UK this week, so a cooling fan is a very wise investment | Amazon

Perfect for beating the heat, this portable fan is likely to sell quickly this week

Temperatures are ramping up for most of the UK, and it looks like the high pressure that has brought us some warm spells in April is due to stick around into May. And keeping cool is something us Brits aren't very good at.

But we've found a really neat personal cooling device in the daily deals list on Amazon, and it might be all you need to see you through the spring and summer.

The handheld fan is powered by USB, or you can slot in batteries, and it has three speed settings, to provide a cooling breeze up to 9m/s.

The clever handle doubles as a stand or a clip | Amazon

Its handle houses the batteries, and that's the clever bit, because it can fold up to serve as either a stand, or a clip. Shaped like a tennis racquet, it's a convenient shape for just waving in your face, or it'll instantly become a desktop fan for when you sit down.

Priced at £12.39, it's available in five colours (the colours are a few pence more expensive) and next-day shipping is available.

The deal is only for Amazon Prime members, but if you're not a Prime member, there's a simple, free way of signing up to a free trial for 30 days, with all the other Prime benefits included. Click here to find out how to do that.

