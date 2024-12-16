A balloon flight is a genuinely magical experience | Virgin Experience Days

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Readers of National World’s group of titles have been offered a big discount off hot-air balloon experiences

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imagine watching the world go by from the basket of a hot-air balloon. Drifting silently through the skies, with the countryside and cities spread out beneath you, it's an experience you'll never forget.

It's something you'll never forget, from the moment you arrive and watch the balloon fill up with air, to the moment you land safely on the ground.

And it's an experience that many people think will be a long way out of their budget. But there are now so many companies offering hot-air balloon experiences, that competition has brought the price right down.

For example, a three to four-hour experience, with an hour spent in the air, can cost little more than £100.

The Virgin hot-air balloons fly from more than 100 locations in the UK | Graham Franks Photography

It's the UK's biggest provider of hot-air balloon experiences, so there are more than 100 locations across the country. And it could be the perfect gift for the person who has everything.

A weekday morning flight in one of Virgin's distinctive bright red balloons normally costs £169 per person, but National World readers are being offered the chance to save £30. That means you could be soaring over your home county for just £139.

On the Virgin Balloon Flights website, you can add a presentation box to make the gift feel extra special, order photographs during the flight, or even a gift hamper with wine and chocolates as a memento.

The £114 flight is for a weekday morning, arguably the best time to fly and watch the sunrise. You can pay a little more for a weekday, or Monday to Sunday flight options cost a little more still.

All you need to do is enter the code NATWORLD when you get to the checkout to unlock the £30 saving. The voucher will expire after the end of January.