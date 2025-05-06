But there are also some fantastic attractions which we have lost over the years and are still fondly remembered by those who were lucky enough to visit at the time.

A Wild West-inspired theme park, amphibious tours once enjoyed by the Queen, a legendary nightclub immortalised on the big screen, a world-first roller coaster, a grisly waxworks museum, and Europe’s largest open air pool are just some of the lost attractions featured in this retro photo gallery.

In their heyday, some of these venues drew millions of visitors from across the country and beyond.

Several were popular in the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, others were running until more recently, and one began life at the start of the 20th century.

How many do you remember and are there any other lost attractions which you wish were still around?

Skytrak 'solo coaster' at Granada Studios Tour The Granada Studios Tour ran from 1988 to 1999 in Manchester city centre, famously offering viewers the chance to visit the Coronation Street set. The theme park, envisaged as 'Hollywood on the Irwell', attracted five million visitors over its lifetime but its popularity waned during its later years. As well as the chance to drink in a replica of Corrie's Rovers Return pub and the Woolpack from Emmerdale, the attraction briefly featured a roller coaster called Skytrak, which opened in 1997 and closed the following year. Named after a contest on the Gladiators TV show, it was described as a 'solo coaster', with only one rider per car.

Experience the thrill of a day out at Frontierland in Morecambe Frontierland was a popular theme park in Morecambe which ran for nearly a century, from 1906 to 1999. It originally operated as West End Amusement Park, Fun City and Morecambe Pleasure Park before being transformed into the Wild West-themed Frontierland. Popular rides there included The Wild Mouse, the Log Flume, The Rattler, and Noah's Ark. It was also home, from 1993, to the 150-foot Space Tower, later known as the Polo Tower.

Dance at The Hacienda It was one of the UK's most famous and influential nightclubs, which hosted stars from Madonna to the Stone Roses and defined an era. The Hacienda opened in 1982 and, funded by Factory Records boss Tony Wilson and the label's biggest band, New Order, it epitomised the Madchester years. Sadly, the music stopped on June 28, 1997, when The Hacienda closed for good, but the legendary Manchester club would later be immortalised on screen in the acclaimed movie, 24 Hour Party People.