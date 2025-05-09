4 . Booths

The historic grocery firm Booth & Co began life in June 1847 when 19-year-old tea dealer Edwin Henry Booth secured an £80 loan to open his first shop, The China House, in Blackpool. It was such a success he was able to repay the debt just three months later and soon opened a second, larger store in the market town of Chorley in 1855, followed by stores in Preston, Lytham and Blackburn between 1867 and 1884. The firm's expansion continued under his eldest son John Booth, who took over in 1899 and enlarged the existing stores, added cafés and opened eight new stores in the space of just 12 years between the wars. As shopping habits changed, the first of Booths stores converted to self-service in 1962. Today, Booths is run by Edwin J. Booth, the fifth generation of the Booth family, and has 28 stores across the North, employing around 3,000 people. In 2006, the firm was ranked second in a list of the world’s greatest food retailers. | Booths Photo: Booths