But what are the biggest changes, from the cost of filling up to the rise of road rage and the evolution of the cars we drive?

We’ve looked back at official records from 1960 to the modern day to chart how motoring in the UK has altered over the decades.

Driving test pass rates, petrol prices and the number of cars on the road are just some of the things we’ve compared, based on official statistics.

Many of the changes have been for the better - like the introduction of seatbelts, which only became mandatory for all passengers in 1991.

But others are less welcome, including one modern bugbear people find particularly irritating and is a leading cause of road rage.

We’ve also pulled together some of the best retro photos to transport you back to the 1960s and what it was like driving on the UK’s roads then - including one showing a jubilant John Lennon celebrating passing his test with his fellow Beatles.

Do you remember the days when there was no speed limit on the nation’s motorways, and would you rather be driving today or back in the 60s? Let us know in the comments section below.

1 . The cost of filling up The cost of refuelling has increased since 1960 but not by as much as some drivers might think. The average price of a litre of petrol at a UK pump in 1960 was around 5p, according to official government records, compared with £1.33 today. According to the Bank of England's inflation calculator, 5p in 1960 is equivalent to around £1.04 today, so there's not a huge difference. Modern cars are also more fuel efficient than their 60s equivalents, meaning you should be filling up less often. | Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard Photo Sales

2 . Cars are less curvy Car design in the 1960s was all about looks, with lots of big curves to seduce buyers. In the 70s and 80s, cars tended to become more boxy, as makers sought to increase passenger room and storage space. Today's cars are typically sleek but, some would say, uninspiring, with safety and fuel efficiency prioritised over appearance. | Getty Images Photo: Ballard/Express Photo Sales

3 . There's a lot more traffic The number of licensed vehicles on the UK's roads has nearly quadrupled, from 11.4 million in 1963 to 40.2 million at the end of 2023. Given that huge increase it's hardly surprising that many drivers today feel they spend most of their time sitting in traffic - though, as some people like to point out, you're not in the traffic, you are the traffic. | Getty Images Photo: Powell/Express Photo Sales