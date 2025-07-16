So, how Lancashire are you really? This £29 DNA test could reveal more than you think
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Lancashire’s mills, ports and factories drew people from all over the world — but what’s your family’s story? For a very limited time, MyHeritage is offering its DNA kit for just £29 instead of £79, exclusively through this link. That’s a huge 63% saving — but it won’t last.
The process is simple. Swab your cheek, pop it in the prepaid envelope, and in a few weeks you’ll get a detailed online breakdown of your ancestry. You might confirm Anglo-Saxon or Viking roots, still common in the North West, or discover Irish and Jewish connections, echoing the huge migrations to Manchester, Preston, Blackburn and Burnley during the Industrial Revolution.
Many families here also carry South Asian or Caribbean heritage thanks to the vibrant post-war communities that shaped Lancashire’s modern identity.
This test helps everyone uncover the rich tapestry of their own story. Whether your family came through the ports of Liverpool, settled in the mill towns of East Lancashire, or moved more recently to Blackpool or Chorley, you’ll see how your DNA reflects Lancashire’s proud, diverse history — and maybe even connect with relatives around the globe.
Discover more about the MyHeritage DNA kit through this exclusive link.
- This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a National World journalist prior to publication.
Wedding season is here — and so are all the photos you’ll treasure forever. Whether you’re the bride, the groom or just a guest, you’ll want a confident, glowing smile in every shot. That’s where MySweetSmile comes in. This UK best-seller promises peroxide-free, gentle whitening that fits effortlessly into your routine. From their teeth whitening powder for brides to quick-fix strips for guests and a handy pen for grooms, you’ll be ready for your close-up on the big day.
Tucked away in the heart of Orlando, Discovery Cove is the all-inclusive tropical escape most visitors don’t even know exists. Swim with dolphins, snorkel through vibrant reefs, hand-feed exotic birds and unwind on white-sand beaches — all in a serene, crowd-free setting with guest numbers capped daily. Right now, you can save up to 28% on 2026 bookings, plus an extra 12% off with code SUNNY, and enjoy a free premium drinks package for over-21s. But hurry — these early booking savings end soon.