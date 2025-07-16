Uncover your unique family story with a MyHeritage DNA kit | Canva

Lancashire’s story is one of migration, industry and diversity — and your DNA could reveal just how much of it runs in your family.

Lancashire’s mills, ports and factories drew people from all over the world — but what’s your family’s story? For a very limited time, MyHeritage is offering its DNA kit for just £29 instead of £79, exclusively through this link. That’s a huge 63% saving — but it won’t last.

The process is simple. Swab your cheek, pop it in the prepaid envelope, and in a few weeks you’ll get a detailed online breakdown of your ancestry. You might confirm Anglo-Saxon or Viking roots, still common in the North West, or discover Irish and Jewish connections, echoing the huge migrations to Manchester, Preston, Blackburn and Burnley during the Industrial Revolution.

Many families here also carry South Asian or Caribbean heritage thanks to the vibrant post-war communities that shaped Lancashire’s modern identity.

A MyHeritage DNA kit can help connect the stories behind old family photos to your true ancestry. | Canva

This test helps everyone uncover the rich tapestry of their own story. Whether your family came through the ports of Liverpool, settled in the mill towns of East Lancashire, or moved more recently to Blackpool or Chorley, you’ll see how your DNA reflects Lancashire’s proud, diverse history — and maybe even connect with relatives around the globe.

Discover more about the MyHeritage DNA kit through this exclusive link.

