Take a look around: World-class mock Tudor mega-home on the market for almost £3m



On the market for offers of £2,995,000 with estate agents Chris Tinsley, this Southport home has everything from off-road parking and a three-car garage to French oak carved doors and an orangery. Having undergone extensions and improvements in 2010, the 30+ room home even has its own banquet hall. What more can you want? Take a look around...

The home is spread across three storeys and boasts six bedrooms. other Buy a Photo

Looking for a different place to sit? The lounge has a bay window overlooking the rear garden. other Buy a Photo

The beautiful kitchen has granite working surfaces and a range of in-built appliances. other Buy a Photo

The home's sitting room has its own living flame coal effect gas fire. other Buy a Photo

View more