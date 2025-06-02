But language is an ever-evolving thing and as new words and sayings are born, others inevitably fall out of fashion.

We’ve put together a list of words and phrases you don’t hear as often as you once did - some of which are at risk of dying out.

They may be the victims of developing technology and changing lifestyles, or perhaps they’ve been superseded by their US equivalents.

There are some fantastically colourful turns of phrase among them, which it would be a shame if we lost for good.

But if you find yourself uttering any of these words and sayings on a regular basis then you’re probably showing your age.

How many of these do you use, are there any you don’t recognise, and what other sayings do you not hear as often today as you once did?

1 . Put it on the other side This used to be a common phrase uttered among families gathered around the TV set, meaning change the channel. It dates back to a time long before streaming and when there was much less choice when it came to what to watch, with the UK only getting a fourth channel in 1982. People also often refer to TV shows rather than programmes these days, too, while the British word series is facing a battle for survival against the US equivalent season.

2 . Pip pip This is another charming old phrase to which most people have waved goodbye. Very few of us would say 'pip pip' today rather than bye or see you. In fact, a 2022 poll by Perspectus Global, found that 70 percent of people questioned had never used the phrase 'pip pip'.

3 . Going to the pictures People used to talk about going to the pictures - a phrase dating back to a time when cinemas were called picture houses. But the word movie has largely replaced picture, flick and even film in common usage.

4 . Don't get your knickers in a twist This saying, meaning don't get too upset about something so trivial, is another which appears to be dying out. People today are more likely to simply tell you to 'calm down'. Either phrase invariably has the opposite effect to that of its stated aim.