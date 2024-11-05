27 north west champions from local gymnastics club

Wigan abc gymnastics club based in Ashton in makerfield competed at The North West championships on Sunday at Robin Park Wigan and came away with 27 New North West champions.

⭐️WHAT AN END TO THE 2024 COMPETITION SEASON⭐️

🥇27 NORTHWEST CHAMPIONS 🥇

More of our North west champions !placeholder image
More of our North west champions !

Results:Grade 1 WP - 4thGrade 2 WP - 🥇Grade 2 MXP - 🥇Grade 2 WG - 🥇🥉Grade 3 WP - 🥇🥉 4th 10th 11thGrade 3 WG - 🥉4th 5th 16thGrade 3 MXP - 🥇Grade 4 WP - 🥇🥉5thGrade 4 WG - 🥇 6th 10thYouth WP - 🥇Youth WG - 🥇Grade 5 WP - 🥇Grade 5 MXP - 🥇IDP1 WP - 🥇🥉

A total of..27 Gold Medals🥇12 Bronze Medals🥉

And highest score trophies in….

🏆Grade 2🏆Grade 3🏆Grade 4 🏆Grade 5🏆Youth

We are so proud of all our gymnasts who competed - TEAM WABC!

