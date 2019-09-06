Billy Whizz and Lager

A Wigan Warriors 'dream team' - of players with the best nicknames!

From the Pearl to Piggy, Wigan have had players with some great nicknames over the years.

Here is a line-up of some of our favourites, all from the Super League era (apologies to Greg 'The Wall' Dowling!)...

Matty Bowen was given the nickname as his surname is also a type of the fruit.

1. Full-back: Mango

Jason Robinson's speed saw him take the nickname of the character from The Beano.

2. Wing: Billy Whizz

Gary Connolly's nickname needs no explanation

3. Centre: Lager

Steve Renouf arrived at Wigan with the nickname, which he lived up to.

4. Centre: The Pearl

