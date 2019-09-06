A Wigan Warriors 'dream team' - of players with the best nicknames!
From the Pearl to Piggy, Wigan have had players with some great nicknames over the years.
Here is a line-up of some of our favourites, all from the Super League era (apologies to Greg 'The Wall' Dowling!)...
1. Full-back: Mango
Matty Bowen was given the nickname as his surname is also a type of the fruit.
2. Wing: Billy Whizz
Jason Robinson's speed saw him take the nickname of the character from The Beano.
3. Centre: Lager
Gary Connolly's nickname needs no explanation
4. Centre: The Pearl
Steve Renouf arrived at Wigan with the nickname, which he lived up to.
