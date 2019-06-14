Adrian Lam hopes 'brutal' meeting will kickstart Wigan Warriors' campaign

Adrian Lam has lifted the lid on a "brutal" dressing room meeting which he hopes will kickstart Wigan's season - starting at Leeds tonight.

He admitted he "pointed the finger" at some players for letting the side down at Hull KR, when they threw away a 14-6 lead before going on to win 19-18 in dramatic fashion.

“We played some good stuff but we let them back in with absolute garbage,” Lam said.

"We had a really long meeting in the dressing room afterwards because while we won the game, why were we making those errors? It was an honesty test and probably our best meeting all year.

“I pointed the finger at certain players who let us down in certain areas - you’ve got to be like that sometimes, we’re in a do-or-die part of the season and we don’t have any more time to muck around.

“And they like it like that, they like the honesty. Hopefully we see a response.

“There are still 12 games to go, there’s time to still climb the ladder, and that’s why the meeting was so brutal and honest because there’s no more room for second-best.”

The 10th-placed Rhinos are looking for a third straight win while Wigan, in eighth, are aiming for a second success on the bounce.

Warriors are four points adrift of the top five places and will be hoping to close the gap with a win at Headingley – they beat Leeds 34-16 back in February.

And he warned Leeds’ position in the table will not make tonight’s clash any easier.

“Leeds will be confident, we’ve addressed the fact that whatever has gone before, a Wigan game at Headingley is massive – it’ll be a tough game,” said the former player, whose last match was at Headingley in 2004.

“There are some signs we’re getting close and so I’m looking for a really sharp performance in the next week or two.”