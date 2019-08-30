Adrian Lam isn't looking over his shoulder as Wigan Warriors aim for second spot

Wigan could be one defeat from slipping out of the play-offs positions – but Adrian Lam is not looking over his shoulder.

Salford's victory over Warrington last night saw the Red Devils leap ahead of the Warriors, into third.

Lam's outfit dropped to fourth and if Hull FC and Castleford win tonight, they will slip further down the ladder - before they head to Wakefield on Sunday.

Given their fragile position, Lam may have felt the need to remind his players about the chasing pack.

But his focus is firmly fixed on claiming a win which would move them to second in the table, and has no worries about complacency creeping into his squad.

“I’m sure they’re aware of the table but I always talk the positive,” he said.

“I’m not the glass half-empty coach, I’m always talking about the next level – we’ve worked really hard to have an attitude here and we’re in a good place.

“They’re in a really positive mindset, their attitude has been fantastic, and my focus has been on finishing second.

"We still feel there are two more levels in us."

Lam confirmed winger Joe Burgess is on course to return to his side, which may nudge Bevan French back to the bench, while academy hooker Amir Bourouh is on stand-by if Sam Powell doesn’t recover from a minor back injury. He will name his 19-man squad today.

Powell will be given until tomorrow to prove his fitness.

Bourouh made his one and only senior Wigan appearance at Salford on Easter Monday.