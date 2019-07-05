Adrian Lam praises Wigan Warriors' "best performance of the year"

Adrian Lam was full of praise for his side after their 52-10 destruction of Hull KR tonight.

The Robins wilted under the onslaught as Wigan ran in nine tries including a hat-trick from Liam Marshall, which took his personally tally to five in his last two matches.

"That was our best performance of the year, without a doubt," said a delighted Lam.

"Considering there was no Sean O'Loughlin, Joe Greenwood or Ben Flower, we had young middles out there.

"They are enjoying their rugby and they are playing for each other - and that's the highlight for me.

"Our attack - how good? There have been signs through the year but not like that. And I still think we can make that better. On the flip side, they are defending hungry.

"If we play like that every week we're going to be hard to beat."

This was Wigan's fifth straight win and with Castleford and Hull FC losing, it moved them up a spot to fourth - and just two points off third ahead of next week's derby at St Helens.

"It's unbelievable, I can't believe we're fourth," added Lam. "We've got a massive game next week but I want to enjoy this win for now."