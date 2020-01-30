Adrian Lam provides injury update on Sam Powell and George Burgess

Sam Powell and George Burgess suffered injury in Wigan's opening day victory against Warrington.

Powell was stretchered off after a high-shot from Chris Hill which saw the Warrington prop sent off midway through the first-half.

Coach Adrian Lam says he was "dazed" but walking around the dressing room and - though he is expected to miss next Friday's trip to Castleford - he should be back for the following week's home match against Super League newcomers Toronto.

Burgess - watched by older brothers Sam and Luke - lasted 18 minutes on debut before being rested and didn't get back on, as he nursed a hip injury which kept him out of Wigan's pre-season matches.

Lam says it was too soon to tell whether he would be fit for the Castleford game but says he has Joe Bullock and Mitch Clark waiting in the wings.