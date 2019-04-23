Adrian Lam reveals he wants to stay on as Wigan Warriors coach

Adrian Lam has admitted for the first time he would like to stay on as Wigan coach.



The incumbent boss is the bookmakers' favourite to be in charge next season following Shaun Edwards' high-profile U-turn last week.

And club chairman Ian Lenagan says he is a "serious contender for the post.

Lam has previously sidestepped questions about his future, only going as far as to say he may be open to the idea.

But now he seems keen on the idea and when asked whether he would like the role, he replied: "I think so.

"It's been a difficult time with the injury tolls and you'd prefer a different start, so that's inspiring a bit.

"I'm enjoying working with the players in this group. What's been great is when it's been difficult, nobody has pointed a finger, they've not doubted what we're doing.

"I guess I'll need to start thinking about it.

"I'll speak to my manager about it and discuss it."

Wigan are ninth in the Super League table but Lenagan has been pleased with the impact Lam has made since succeeded Shaun Wane.

"Adrian has added a lot already in terms of style and his own character," Lenagan told BBC Manchester last week.

“Shaun Wane was difficult to take over from in terms of achievements and the only thing Adrian hasn't done is get us into top five at this stage but we have had difficulties in injuries and some other things.

"He has shown he has capabilities and he is a serious contender to continue the job.”