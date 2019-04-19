Adrian Lam reveals which two youngsters may make Wigan Warriors debuts on Monday

Adrian Lam has revealed he may hand debuts to TWO more academy products on Monday as he deals with a hooker and halfback crisis.

Harry Smith could be recalled from his loan spell at Swinton Lions and hooker Amir Borouh may get a chance in the match at Salford.

"They're in the picture," said Lam, who has already given three academy players - Joe Shorrocks, Liam Byrne and Morgan Smithies - this season.

"Harry's been training with us and he's got a chance. Amir has been training too and he may get a debut - it's not guaranteed but it's highly likely."

Lam has been forced to consider the youngsters as he could be without two halfbacks and two hookers on Monday.

Jake Shorrocks was stretchered off late in the 36-10 Good Friday defeat against St Helens with suspected concussion, and was taken to hospital for scans on his neck.

Thomas Leuluai struggled with a calf injury, which will be assessed over the weekend. And Lam is already without Jarrod Sammut (knee) and Sam Powell (suspension).

Smith starred for England academy last year and has impressed in the Championship with the Lions this year.

Borouh, 18, is from the Siddal amateur club and is thought to be ahead of Josh Ganson in the pecking order.

Lam's other option is playing French full-back Morgan Escare in one of the playmaker roles. Winger Craig Mullen has also played one of his two Super League matches as a hooker.

Meanwhile, Lam says Liam Marshall could replace Tom Davies - who suffered a sickening leg injury - while centre Dan Sarginson will be given until Monday to see if he has recovered from a leg injury which ruled him out of the derby.