Adrian Lam reveals Wigan Warriors squad - will Bevan French start?

Adrian Lam has revealed his squad for Wigan's opening play-offs game.



As expected, Liam Farrell returns from suspension but Oliie Partington misses out after receiving a one-game ban.

Dan Sarginson (hamstring) features but will have a fitness test tomorrow, with Chris Hankinson on stand-by to step in.

Liam Marshall (hamstring) returns to the panel, meaning Lam must decide whether to reinstate him to a starting wing role - and move Bevan French to the bench - or leave him, or Joe Burgess, out of the side.

If French takes a bench role - and the other two wingers play - then a forward, possibly Romain Navarette, may join Sarginson or Hankinson in missing out.

French has impressed in his three starts on the wing, especially in his hat-trick display against Catalans, and has also played twice off the bench. The ex-Parramatta livewire can play across all the backline spots and at halfback.

Joe Bullock, Jarrod Sammut, Jake Shorrocks, Tom Davies and Dom Manfredi were not considered because of injuries.

Wigan's 19-man squad: Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Bevan French, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O'Loughlin, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Morgan Smithies, George Williams.

Phil Wilkinson's predicted line-up: Hardaker; Marshall, Hankinson, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Leuluai; Flower, Powell, Clubb, Isa, Farrell, Smithies. Subs: O'Loughlin, Byrne, Greenwood, French.

Salford are boosted by the return of three forwards for the match - Gil Dudson, Mark Flanagan and Tyrone McCarthy, with Ben Nakubuwai, Adam Lawton and Josh Johnson making way.

Red Devils' 19-man squad: Evalds, Welham, Bibby, Mossop, Wood, Dudson Jones, Griffin, Flanagan Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy Tomkins, Sio, Inu, Lannon, Lolohea, Hastings.