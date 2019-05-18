Adrian Lam's emotional tribute to former Wigan Warriors team-mate Quentin Pongia

Adrian Lam has added his tribute to his former team-mate Quentin Pongia following his death aged 48.

The former Kiwi prop had been battling cancer.

Lam played with Pongia at the Sydney Roosters and later at Wigan between 2003-04 and described him as the toughest team-mate he'd ever had.

"He was respected by all and a player everyone loved playing with," said Lam, in Barcelona to prepare for today's historic game with Catalans.

"He was old school, an enforcer on the field and a great person off it.

"I was fortunate enough to play with him at both my clubs, the Sydney Roosters where we played together in the 2000 Grand Final, and at Wigan and he was the toughest player I ever played with.

"We will all miss him so much."

The Warriors will wear black armbands today in tribute to Pongia.

Link: Radlinski and Carney salute 'warrior' Pongia

Former St Helens and GB star Paul Sculthorpe tweeted: "So sad to hear about the passing of Quentin Pongia...always said and always will, by far the toughest competitor I had the misfortune to play against...but what a gent off the field. RIP big man."