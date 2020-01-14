Adrian Lam's son set to play for Wigan Warriors XIII this weekend

Adrian Lam's son is set to represent Wigan after flying over to join him in the UK.



Youngest son Bailey has graduated from high school in Australia and taken up the chance to live with his dad in Wigan.

A promising junior player, club chairman Ian Lenagan confirmed at the club's media day that he will be available to play for the academy in 2020.

And he is set to get his first opportunity in a Warriors shirt when a select XIII face London Skolars on Friday in the capital, with Lam snr confirming he is in his plans.

A more senior side will take on Leeds two days later.

"His son is over, he's 18 and obviously been in the Roosters system for a while," said Lenagan. "He's training with our academy and will probably play with them in the near-future."