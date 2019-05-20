Adrian Lam still Ian Lenagan’s first choice for Wigan Warriors job

Ian Lenagan says Adrian Lam is still favourite to coach Wigan in 2020.

The incumbent boss - only expected to be in charge for one season - has been the leading candidate to stay on since Shaun Edwards’ high-profile back-flip. Despite a poor first half to the season, Lam has made a good impression on Lenagan and Wigan had suggested they had turned a corner in recent weeks - until Saturday’s limp display in a 33-16 loss to Catalans.

“Adrian Lam has to be favourite to take over,” said Lenagan, speaking at a fans’ event in Barcelona ahead of the Nou Camp match.

“I haven’t changed my view.” Lam has previously admitted he would be open to the idea of extending his stay at the club where he used to play. Lenagan sat with Super League chief executive Robert Elstone on Saturday to see a new record crowd of 31,555 watch the Dragons claim a deserved win.

Catalans were invited to stage the game at the home of Barcelona FC after winning the Challenge Cup last August and, by most measures, the event was a success.

Wigan, of course, have previously taken home games on the road. They staged a Super-8s match in Millwall, London in 2015 and last year faced Hull FC in Wollongong, Australia.

Despite the success of Catalans’ Nou Camp adventure, Lenagan admitted he would be reluctant to take another Wigan match away from the DW Stadium because of criticism he received from some season ticket holders.

“It has an appeal but the problem is I had so much stick, I’m not so sure I want to do it again,” he said.

Lam and his players returned to England yesterday as they switch their attention to Saturday’s Magic Weekend clash with Warrington at Liverpool’s Anfield ground.

Joe Greenwood will have a knee injury checked tomorrow.