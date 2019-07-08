Adrian Lam to coach Wigan Warriors in 2020

Adrian Lam has signed a one-year contract extension to stay on as Wigan coach.

Warriors' executive director Kris Radlinski praised the way he had handled a turbulent campaign.

"With many off-field distractions, Adrian has done well to steady the ship and climb the Betfred Super League table," said Radlinski, a former team-mate.

"Throughout the season Adrian has known exactly where he stands. An interim head coach was not an ideal position, but he dealt with what was a very difficult situation well with integrity and class.

"With this announcement out of the way, he can concentrate on a strong end to the season and put plans in place for next season. We’re happy to have Adrian with us for 2019 and beyond.”

Lam arrived this season to hold the fort for one season until Shaun Edwards returned to his hometown club.

But Edwards' spectacular - and embarrassing - U-turn left the 2020 role vacant.

Ian Lenagan said early on that Lam was the favourite to continue in the role, and the ex-Queensland captain also admitted from the outset he was keen to continue with the role.

“I am very honoured and privileged to remain on as head coach of the Wigan Warriors for the 2020 season," said Lam, who thanked fans for their support.

"I have great memories as a player at our great club and I look forward to creating more in the future as coach.

“As coach, I am most looking forward to developing and bringing through the next generation of young Wigan players and help progress the style of play which we have built on for the 2019 season."

Lam starred for Wigan as a player from 2001 to '04 and began coaching with the club when he hung up his boots.

He returned home to join Cronulla and has also been on the staff at St George Illawarra and Sydney Roosters, as well as coaching Papua New Guinea. He is the current Australia assistant coach.