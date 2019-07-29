Adrian Lam unsure if two of his senior Wigan Warriors forwards will face Hull FC

Adrian Lam will wait until Wednesday's before finalising his side for this week's crunch Super League clash with Hull FC.

He expects Joe Burgess, Thomas Leuluai and Sean O'Loughlin to return to the side which beat Wakefield 46-16 in their last outing.

But Ben Flower's chances have been ruled 50/50, while Lam will only know after captain's run if Joe Greenwood has passed the necessary protocols for players returning from head injuries.

"There's a little bit of doubt on Joe," said Lam today. "That'll be made on captain's run. He may not be named in the 19 but that may change, depending how things go."