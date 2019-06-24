Adrian Lam unsure who is Wigan Warriors' No.1 goal-kicker

Adrian Lam admits he isn’t sure if Zak Hardaker is still his first-choice goal-kicker.

The full-back is in danger of losing the role to Chris Hankinson following his starring role with the tee over the last two weeks.

Centre Hankinson kicked a perfect five from five at Leeds and backed that up with seven goals from nine in the 38-22 win at Huddersfield.

Hardaker, who has struck 45 from 59 for a strike rate of 76 per cent this season, played last Friday but didn’t kick as he was returning from a hamstring injury.

Asked whether the full-back was still his No.1 kicker, Lam candidly replied: “Well, I’m not sure.

"I’m not sure – if he’s not, we have to find a place for Hankinson in the team.

“Dan Sarginson’s back (available) this week, and it’s the first time this year I’ve had a headache in terms of who’s going to play where with the backs.”

Lam felt Wigan could have scored even more points at Huddersfield, with winger Joe Burgess squandering a couple of chances.

“It probably wasn’t Joe’s best game, to be fair,” said Lam. “But he was turning up on in those situations – it’s like a striker, missing the goal but being in the right place to hit the ball.”

He will discover today whether any players have been cited by the RFL’s match review panel for the mass melee which saw Willie Isa sinbinned.

Wigan host Salford on Friday night knowing victory would send them fourth, at least until Catalans' game at Leeds on Sunday.