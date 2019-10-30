Australian legend Paul Gallen reveals his toughest game... was against Wigan Warriors

He played in 24 State of Origin matches and even more Tests, yet Australian legend Paul Gallen has revealed one of his most gruelling challenges was against Wigan.

The 38-year-old captained the Cronulla side which went down 22-6 at the DW Stadium in the World Club Challenge in early 2017.

And Gallen, who retired at the end of last season, revealed in his new autobiography Heart and Soul: My Story the loss still "eats at me".

“I rate that match against Wigan as one of the most physical and intense matches that I have ever played in," he wrote.

"We simply weren’t good enough on the day. It’s the only trophy in my entire career that I was never able to hold aloft.

"Our loss to Wigan in the World Club Challenge still eats at me."

In the 2017 WCC, Joe Burgess scored a hat-trick as the Warriors won the title for the first time since 1994. Centre Oliver Gildart also scored a try, while Morgan Escare (two) and Sam Powell added goals.