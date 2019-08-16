Bevan French can take Super League by storm, says Wigan Warriors coach

Adrian Lam has tipped Bevan French to be 'a revelation for Super League' after the Aussie new-boy crowned his full Wigan debut with a try in the 20-6 win over Warrington.

French only arrived in the UK a fortnight ago after being granted a release from NRL outfit Parramatta Eels.

But after dipping his toe in off the bench last week against Hull KR, he marked his first start with the opening score - and also had another breathtaking effort controversially ruled out by the video referee.

"He's exciting isn't he?" gushed Lam. "I get on my feet every time he gets the ball.

"What's left of this season, and the whole of next year...it's going to be unbelievable for Bevan French.

"I know that will get some bums on seats here at the DW Stadium.

"And I really think he'll be a revelation for the whole of Super League as well."

It was a great night all round for Lam and the Warrriors, whose ninth win in their last 10 matches saw them move level on points with second-placed Warrington with three rounds of the regular season to go.

"I thought our first half was brilliant - really, really strong," said Lam, whose side led 18-0 at the break.

"We could probably have scored another couple of tries as well, we were that dominant.

"I believe that last time we played Warrington, at Magic, we were seventh on the ladder.

"We've climbed a few places since then, which is really pleasing - for the club and for the supporters.

"We know we didn't start the season well, but we're going all right at the moment.

"And we've still got Sean O'Loughlin, Ben Flower, Joe Burgess and Joe Bullock out.

"There's some experience to come back into the side, which should help us even more."