Bevan French on course to make Wigan Warriors debut - but what role will he play?

Adrian Lam today confirmed he is "80 per cent sure" Bevan French will make his Wigan debut on Friday night.

The Australian utility back arrived in the country on Wednesday from Parramatta and traveled with his new team-mates to Hull the following night to watch their 15-14 win.

Lam said French is set for a substitutes' role, and could replace Jarrod Sammut after didn’t get off the bench at Hull FC.

The Warriors boss said he would utilise French's versatility - he can play across the backline - and make a decision on where he is introduced during the match.

There is also the option of bringing him into the halves and either nudging Thomas Leuluai into the middle, or rest him or Sam Powell.

Welsh prop Ben Flower (back ligaments) and England forward Joe Greenwood (concussion protocol) are also set to return from injury lay-offs.

Sean O'Loughlin will drop out, and Lam is also set to leave out another of the forwards from last Thursday's winning line-up.