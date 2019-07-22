Boost for Wigan Warriors as FIVE players return from injury

Adrian Lam could welcome back five internationals for Wigan's next game.

He says Sean O'Loughlin, Thomas Leuluai, Ben Flower, Joe Greenwood and Joe Burgess all have a chance of returning to face Hull FC on August 1.

They all missed last Thursday's game at Wakefield through injury, as a young pack featuring debutant Ethan Havard helped muscle the side to a 46-16 victory.

"It was importance for me to get Ethan a game because with so many players returning, he may not have got one after this week," said Lam.

"It'll be good to have everyone back on board."

Captain O'Loughlin has battled an Achiles problem, prop Flower has had torn back ligaments, and forward Greenwood is free to resume playing following concussion protocols.

Leuluai and Burgess both missed out last Thursday with niggling injuries.

With so many front-line stars back in the mix, it will dial up competition for places in Lam's squad.

Havard and fellow young forward Liam Byrne would appear favourites to drop out of the mix.

With Leuluai back, it seems it would be a straight shoot-out between Jarrod Sammut and Jake Shorrocks for one bench spot.

And there will be competition for backrow spots as well.

If Willie Isa, Liam Farrell and O'Loughlin start, then it would leave Morgan Smithies, Chris Hankinson and Greenwood contesting one or two spots on the bench.

Prop Joe Bullock and wingers Tom Davies and Dom Manfredi remain sidelined, the latter two for the season.

Bullock will be hoping to recover from a knee injury in time to play again later this year.